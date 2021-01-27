$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will announce earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Leidos reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

NYSE LDOS opened at $111.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.65 and a 200-day moving average of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 22.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,581 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6,679.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,005 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,163.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,547 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 142.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,200,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after purchasing an additional 705,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 48.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,261,000 after purchasing an additional 339,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

