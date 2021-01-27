Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Interroll from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IRRHF opened at $2,980.00 on Wednesday. Interroll has a 1 year low of $2,655.91 and a 1 year high of $2,980.00.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and parcel packaging.

