Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Rayonier by 94.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,268.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $785,100. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

