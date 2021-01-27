BCS Lowers Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to Neutral

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BCS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BCS has been the topic of several other reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investec lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE BCS opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. Barclays has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

