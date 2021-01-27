Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Given New $23.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $358.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,564.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at $6,318,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,173,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 225,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

