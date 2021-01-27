Zap Price Hits $0.0937 on Major Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, Zap has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $22.14 million and $1.09 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.0937 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00069397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.00886353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00051267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.08 or 0.04397778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017895 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

