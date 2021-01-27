United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $171.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.88.

Several analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,558,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $164.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

