Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives $12.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.61.

ROIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 31,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $14.69 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.