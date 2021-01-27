Brokerages Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) PT at $19.70

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOC opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.