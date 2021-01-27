PFG Advisors Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1,541.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $164.83 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $168.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.46.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

