9,000 Shares in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.71.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $68,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,971 shares of company stock valued at $13,375,351 in the last ninety days. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

