Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Boosted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 138.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,272,000 after acquiring an additional 78,080 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,659,000 after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 377,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $12,971,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VFH opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.72.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.