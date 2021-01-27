IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $101.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,500. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

