Hollencrest Capital Management Has $405,000 Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,115,000 after buying an additional 2,011,121 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,101,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after buying an additional 837,839 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $15,431,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 267.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,073,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after buying an additional 781,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.