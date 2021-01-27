Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 3,290 Shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 283,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 34,077 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 225,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 64,637 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

QAI stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.