Hollencrest Capital Management Buys Shares of 6,500 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.63. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

