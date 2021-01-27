Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New $246,000 Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,922,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,379,000 after purchasing an additional 440,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,142,000 after purchasing an additional 297,979 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after purchasing an additional 202,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,516,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

MTB opened at $137.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.71. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

