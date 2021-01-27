SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.21

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.21 and last traded at $64.11, with a volume of 55775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,565,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

