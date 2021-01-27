Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Call Options (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 792 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,220% compared to the average volume of 60 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 271,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 105,827 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

BLX opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $603.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.