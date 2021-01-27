The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $776.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $848.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $637.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.85, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $140,137.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,725.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total transaction of $708,709.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at $20,680,031.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,501 shares of company stock worth $35,576,050. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

