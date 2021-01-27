Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 5,251 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of ResMed worth $20,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in ResMed by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ResMed by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ResMed by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $1,635,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,020 shares of company stock worth $5,275,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $222.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.15.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

