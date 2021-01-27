Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s 7th Largest Position

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.3% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

