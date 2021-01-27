Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after purchasing an additional 933,976 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,626,000 after buying an additional 864,547 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,620,000 after buying an additional 949,327 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,670,000 after buying an additional 313,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,100,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.65. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

