22,589 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 117,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in NiSource by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in NiSource by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 43,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NI stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $902.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

