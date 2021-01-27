Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 77,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.40.

