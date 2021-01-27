Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.06% of fuboTV at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,303,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $5,726,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FUBO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

FUBO opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

