Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 106.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,874 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,627,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919,787 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,224 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,061,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.