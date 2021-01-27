KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $91.38 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70.

