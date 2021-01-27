Arista Networks (ANET) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET):

1/25/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $335.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $294.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2021 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $351.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $240.00 to $290.00.

12/16/2020 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

12/15/2020 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $308.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $307.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $320.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.71.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $26,588.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $157,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $184,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,317 shares of company stock worth $91,119,118. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,677,000 after buying an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 43.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,875,000 after purchasing an additional 65,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $65,386,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

