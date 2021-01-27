Arista Networks (ANET) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET):
- 1/25/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $335.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $294.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/7/2021 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $351.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/21/2020 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $240.00 to $290.00.
- 12/16/2020 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.
- 12/15/2020 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2020 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $308.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $307.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $320.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.71.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,677,000 after buying an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 43.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,875,000 after purchasing an additional 65,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $65,386,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
