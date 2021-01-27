$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. Fiverr International posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.32 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners cut Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities upgraded Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.54.

Fiverr International stock opened at $214.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.11 and its 200 day moving average is $159.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $285.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.08 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

