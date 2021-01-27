Zetacoin (ZET) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,401.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $69,225.60 and approximately $3,401.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,721.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $390.94 or 0.01272543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.00531827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00044438 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002510 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,333,374 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

