Brokerages Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) PT at $85.50

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $97.84 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

