Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (DJW.AX) (ASX:DJW) Announces $0.05 Interim Dividend

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (DJW.AX) (ASX:DJW) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54.
Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (DJW.AX) Company Profile
