Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (DJW.AX) (ASX:DJW) Announces $0.05 Interim Dividend

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (DJW.AX) (ASX:DJW) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54.

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (DJW.AX) Company Profile

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

