VOC Energy Trust (VOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0638 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

VOC Energy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years.

Shares of VOC Energy Trust stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

