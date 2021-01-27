Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI) to Issue None Dividend of $1.00 on February 5th

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) announced a None dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the bank on Friday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

Shares of PFBI opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. Premier Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $238.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 26.80%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Premier Financial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

