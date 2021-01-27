Citizens & Northern Co. (CZNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years.

CZNC stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $27.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $320.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.40.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CZNC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Frank G. Pellegrino purchased 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $49,720.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,774.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,351 shares of company stock valued at $58,857. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

