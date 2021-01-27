Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0259 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 53.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

NYSE AVAL opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

