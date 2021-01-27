Jobchain (JOB) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jobchain token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $856.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00069386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.34 or 0.00879958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00051200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,340.37 or 0.04362970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017972 BTC.

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain is a token. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,943,104,855 tokens. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

