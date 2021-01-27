RED (RED) One Day Trading Volume Tops $23,606.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last week, RED has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $355,811.11 and $23,606.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00403967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000271 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.