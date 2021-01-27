Rupiah Token Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $822,416.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00069386 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.34 or 0.00879958 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006656 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00051200 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,340.37 or 0.04362970 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015430 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017972 BTC.
About Rupiah Token
According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “
Rupiah Token Token Trading
Rupiah Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.