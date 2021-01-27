KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Reaches $1.13 on Exchanges

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $90.17 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00003663 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00069386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.34 or 0.00879958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00051200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,340.37 or 0.04362970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017972 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a token. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

