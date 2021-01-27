INT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $622,042.00 (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. INT has a market cap of $2.45 million and $622,042.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, INT has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One INT coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00069386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.34 or 0.00879958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00051200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,340.37 or 0.04362970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017972 BTC.

About INT

INT is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT Coin Trading

INT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

