Reef (REEF) Price Reaches $0.0193 on Major Exchanges

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $58.33 million and $43.90 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00069386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.34 or 0.00879958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00051200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,340.37 or 0.04362970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017972 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “REEFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.