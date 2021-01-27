Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Inovalon reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inovalon.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INOV shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

Shares of INOV opened at $26.14 on Friday. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 653.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Inovalon news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 60,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,177,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,949,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bock Peter De acquired 15,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 173,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,438.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and have sold 15,996 shares valued at $302,859. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,969,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,702,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.