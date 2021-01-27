Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01).

BLPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6,163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 108,476 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 26,775 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLPH stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $75.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.29. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

