WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $190.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wolfe Research raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

NYSE WEX opened at $193.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.11. WEX has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WEX will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,177. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in WEX by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in WEX by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in WEX by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

