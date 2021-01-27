WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $190.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.94.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wolfe Research raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.
NYSE WEX opened at $193.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.11. WEX has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.
In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,177. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in WEX by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in WEX by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in WEX by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
