Bengal Energy Ltd. (BNG.TO) (TSE:BNG) Trading 42.9% Higher

Bengal Energy Ltd. (BNG.TO) (TSE:BNG) traded up 42.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 198,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 55,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It principally holds interests in the Barrolka, Cuisinier, Tookoonooka, ATP 934, and other petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

