Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Shares Gap Down to $11.30

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $10.46. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 12,858 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.