Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Shares Gap Down to $14.38

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.38, but opened at $13.09. Celcuity shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on CELC. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celcuity stock. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.20% of Celcuity worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

