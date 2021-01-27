Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) (CVE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) (CVE:GB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.27. Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 million and a PE ratio of 5.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19.

About Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) (CVE:GB)

Ginger Beef Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a franchiser of Chinese food restaurants located primarily in Calgary, Alberta. The company franchises full-service restaurants under the Ginger Beef Bistro House and the Ginger Beef Peking House names; and food court, delivery, and takeout locations under the Ginger Beef Express name.

